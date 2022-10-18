Roger Binny, former Indian cricket team star and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was on Tuesday named as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His appointment was announced at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai. Binny replaces former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Binny, 67, was the only candidate to have filed nomination for the BCCI president's post.

The election of the next set of office-bearers was a mere formality as all are set to be elected unopposed.

Binny, in his recent stint, was the Karnataka State Cricket Association President and will now leave his position in the state body. The medium pacer was one of the architects of India's historic World Cup triumph in 1983. In eight games, he took 18 wickets, the highest in that edition of prestigious tournament.

Binny has served as member of senior selection committee in the past when Sandeep Patil was the chairman. Whenever his son Stuart Binny's name came up for discussion for selection in the Indian team, he would recuse himself from the proceedings.

Earlier, according to a PTI report, Ganguly had a lot of meetings with the stakeholders in New Delhi, last week. The former India captain was keen to continue as BCCI President but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source said.

In case of Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to take a call on IPL chairmanship and once he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, who, along with secretary Shah, are known to be the most efficient men in last BCCI cabinet.