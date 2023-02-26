The Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a bizarre incident as CCTV cameras worth millions of rupees (PKR) were reportedly stolen. Not just that, it has also been reported that batteries of generators installed for lighting at Gaddafi Stadium have also gone missing. The fiber cables for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, as well as a few other things that have been stolen, have been reported to be worth more than 10 lakh (Pakistani Rupees). The situation prompted the authorities to lodge a complaint at the Gulberg police station, as per ARY news.

The incident does put the Pakistan Super League in a tricky situation. A standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the interim Punjab (Pakistan) government has already been going.

The fate of the upcoming matches at the Lahore and Rawalpindi is unclear over the apparent 'security expenses' tussle between the PCB and the interim Punjab government.

Reports suggest that the total cost of the security arrangements that are to mde at the venues stands at around PKR 500 million. However, the Punjab government is reportedly only willing to pay PKR 250 million and wants the PCB to take care of the remaining 50 percent of the expenses.

The Pakistan board, in its stance, isn't willing to do so, suggesting that it is the provincial government's duty to pay for the security expenses. If the conflict doesn't see a resolution, the matches are likely to be shifted to Lahore.

If such change does take place in the PSL, it would result in a huge loss, feels former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

"PSL 8 not played in Lahore/Rawalpindi will be a big loss. It was based on home and away concept. PSL played at only one city will kill the excitement of the tournament among fans," he had said.

