Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag successfully underwent a right shoulder surgery on Thursday. Parag, who led the Royals to the IPL 2026 playoffs, went through the procedure at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital under the watch of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla. The all-rounder will soon begin his recuperation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and is now likely to miss a good part of the 2026-27 domestic season beginning in the third week of August with the Duleep Trophy. "There is no specific timeframe for his return as of now, as the focus firmly is on his full recovery," a BCCI source informed PTI.

The 24-year-old Assam cricketer was originally named as the vice-captain of India A for the ongoing tri-series in Dambulla but was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

"The shoulder finally won. For everyone who's been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge.

"But I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Now comes a different challenge -- recovery, rehab and patience. I'll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side," Parag wrote on his Instagram wall.

Ruturaj Gaikwad came in for Parag for the triangular event, and has already cracked a hundred and fifty against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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