Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has sustained injuries after his car collided with the divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. Pant was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

He has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident. There could be a fracture in his leg and he is currently being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

Pant was part of the Indian team that had won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month. He had impressed with knocks of 46 and 93.

He was recently dropped from the T20I team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to join National lCricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Pant had celebrated Christmas in Dubai with former India captain MS Dhoni and his family and the pictures were shared on social media by Dhoni's wife Sakshi.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Pant has been India's regular wicket-keeper across all formats after MS Dhoni's retirement and has been one of India's top performers with the bat in Test cricket in past two years.

He had played a big role in India's second successive Test series victory in Australia in 2020/21.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that entire cost of Rishabh Pant's treatment will be borne by the state, He has further stated that air ambulance facility will be provided if Pant is needed to be shifted.