Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was involved in an animated chat with the on-field umpire during his side's crucial IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. The incident happened in the third over of SRH's chase after LSG players had appeal for a caught behind against Ishan Kishan. Despite the ball passing very close to the bat, the umpire didn't raise his finger. However, there was a moment of confusion whether Pant took a DRS for caught behind or the batter took a review for a wide that was not given by the umpire.

As a result, Pant had a long chat with the umpire, before it was later revealed that it was the LSG captain who took the review for a caught behind. However, ball tracking showed that there wasn't any bat involved. LSG didn't just lose a review, but the wall was also deemed wide as there was no contact.

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram's blitzkrieg, along with Nicholas Pooran's finishing touches, powered LSG to 205/7 after they were sent to bat first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Marsh's 65 and Markram's 61 laid the foundation for LSG while Pooran dazzled with his quick-fire 45 to take the Super Giants to a challenging total. After Hyderabad put Lucknow to bat, Marsh and Markram went all guns blazing with their swashbuckling display.

In between, skipper Rishabh Pant (7) added another failure to his tally for the season, as did Ayush Badoni (3), as SRH pulled things back a bit. From 118 for 1 in 11 overs, LSG scored 50 for 2 in their next six overs to be 168/3 in 17 overs.

Nicholas Pooran struck a couple of fours in a lengthy over with two wides and a waist-high no-ball for 15 runs in the 19th over. In the final over bowled by Nitish Reddy, Pooran struck a six off the first legal delivery but found himself at the non-striker's end as he could manage only one run. He was out on the next ball attempting a single with the ball in the wicketkeeper's hand. Ishan Kishan made no mistake and hit the stumps to end Pooran's innings. Pooran scored 45 off 26 balls, hitting six fours and a lone six.

Shardul Thakur (4) struck a four with a scoop on the legside but was run out attempting a single, and Abdul Samad (3) followed suit, inside-edging through his legs onto his off-stump. Akash Deep blasted the final delivery for a six to take them past the 200-run mark as LSG lost three wickets in the final over.

SRH also made hash of the last two overs, adding six extras to the last 12 balls. Eshan Malinga was their best bowler with 2-28.

(With Agency Inputs)