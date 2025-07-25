Ignored Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the subject of a hilarious 'engagement' joke from Rishabh Pant amid dating rumours involving RJ Mahvash. Chahal got divorced from Dhanashree Verma earlier this year and there have been a lot of chatter around his rumoured relationship with RJ Mahvesh after both of them were spotted together on several occasions. Archana Puran Singh recently dropped a Behind The Scenes (BTS) vlog from the shoot of Kapil Sharma's show where Pant was seen having fun with Chahal. Pant jokingly put a ring on Chahal's finger while Archana commented, “Are you now engaged to him?” Rishabh was quick to reply “Iski toh ho chuki hai pehle (He is already engaged)”.

Yuzi clarified and joked "Jaa bhi chuki hai (It is over as well)".

It was a reference to his divorce with Dhanashree that was finalised this year.

The conversation did not end there as Archana invited Chahal to visit her home in Mumbai but added that he must be too busy to make the journey. However, Pant said - “He is here all the time!"

Chahal was amused with the exchange as he replied - “Sabko bata de tu (Why don't you just announce it to everyone?)" Rishabh left everyone in splits as he started shouting on the set.

Meanwhile, amid the India vs England Test series, a video clip from a Netflix broadcast of a 'Kapil Sharma Show' episode involving Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Gautam Gambhir is going viral.

"In most families there is a jethani who's calling the shots. Who is such a player? Someone who orders everyone, even if they're just taking advantage of their seniority," Kapil Sharma can be seen asking.

"Rohit bhai is like that," Rishabh Pant said. "Maine kaha, Rohit ka naam lele, abb toh retire ho gaya (Take Rohit's name, he's retired now)," Gambhir said with a smile on his face.