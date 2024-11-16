India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had an unexpected encounter with a Pakistani fan in South Africa. In a viral video, the fan asked Suryakumar about India's reported refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year. "Mujhe ek baat batayein, Pakistan kyu nahi aa rahe aap?" the fan was heard as saying in the video. Responding to the fan's query, Suryakumar respectfully told the fan that the decision is not in the hand of the players.

"Arrey bhaiya, hamare hath mein thodi hai (Brother, it is not in our hands)," Suryakumar told the fan with a smile on his face.

However, the fan did not stop there as he asked Suryakumar whether he wants to come to Pakistan

Suryakumar's teammate Rinku Singh was also present at the scene, but he did not look comfortable with the fan recording a video of the same.

In a fresh video, which has been circulating on social media, Rinku told the Pakistani fan to shut the camera.

"Video toh band kardo aap (Please shut the video)," Rinku said, with a angry look on his face.

Part 2



Pakistani Fan begging Rinku Singh & SKY to come to Pakistan.



Rinku Singh: Video band karde...



https://t.co/cHotcjTZDp pic.twitter.com/LZX5B9wBGg — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 14, 2024

India have reportedly denied travelling to Pakistan for the tournament, and the ICC is working with PCB to find a possible solution to it, including hosting it in a hybrid model or shifting the competition out of Pakistan, possibly the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or South Africa.

However, the Pakistan government has told the PCB not to host any games outside Pakistan.

Advertisement

Cities in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) found no mention in the Champions Trophy tour unveiled by the ICC on Saturday as the world body moved in swiftly to have them dropped from the host country's itinerary following India's strong objection.

The trophy tour will now comprise Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, apart from Abbottabad in the Khyber Pakhtunwala Region.

The Trophy Tour starts in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, and will travel to other cities of the nation -- Taxila and Khanpur (November 17), Abbottabad (November 18), Murree (November 19) and Nathia Gali (November 20) before concluding in Karachi (November 22-25).

Most of these cities are tourist attractions, Earlier, on November 14, the PCB had announced the Trophy Tour, which included cities like Skardu, Hunza and Muzaffarabad, which fall in the PoK region, a disputed territory between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)