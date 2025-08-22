Rinku Singh sent a big statement of intent just days after making the Asia Cup 2025 squad as the left-handed batter slammed a stunning century in the UPT20 League. Representing Meerut Mavericks, Rinku slammed 108 off just 48 deliveries with the help of 7 fours and 8 sixes against Gorakhpur Lions. It has not been a great year for Rinku but the batter looked in sublime form. Chasing 168, Mavericks were struggling at 38/4 but Rinku stood tall to guide his team to victory. This was just the second fifty-plus score for Rinku in the past 12 matches and it came at the perfect time for his Asia Cup preparation.

Despite an underwhelming run with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Rinku still remained in the grand scheme of things. According to former Indian cricket team batter Mohammed Kaif, Rinku's stint in the UP T20 League, especially with the ball, could have swayed the selectors' minds.

Chasing a target of 168, Rinku walks in at 38-4. Scores unbeaten 108 off 48. Wins the game in the 19th over.



The One. The Only. RINKU SINGH!



pic.twitter.com/YCjQcLMcaH

"Rinku Singh's selection, in my opinion, is because in the UPT20 League, he is bowling in the tournament as well. Since Washington Sundar is not in the 15-member squad, even Rinku Singh can bowl 2-3 overs on the UAE pitch," he said.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

