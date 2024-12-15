In a connection between the worlds of cricket and movies, India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh was seen mimicking the signature action of Pushpa Raj from the movie the 'Pushpa' movie series. In the wake of Telegu action-thriller 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' being a hit in the Indian box office, the hype seems to have caught up among the cricket world as well. Amid their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, Rinku Singh was seen copying the action of actor Allu Arjun.

In a video posted on Instagram, Rinku can be seen doing the action, alongside some of his Uttar Pradesh teammates at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

Watch: Rinku Singh sets internet ablaze

Pushpa Rinku Singh.



- The craze for Allu Arjun.

The action-thriller, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a major box office hit. Despite mixed to good ratings, the film has become the fastest Indian movie to cross box office earnings of Rs 1,000 crore globally.

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in the aftermath of the film, as his team was accused after a stampede in a 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad caused the death of a woman and seriously injured a child on December 4.

Allu Arjun, following his release from jail on Saturday, said he is a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate in the probe.

"I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," he said.

On the other hand, Rinku Singh had a successful Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. Despite Uttar Pradesh's quarter-final exit at the hands of Delhi, Rinku managed to score 277 runs at an average of almost 70 and a strike rate of over 150.

Rinku was retained by KKR for Rs 13 crore ahead of IPL 2025.