There can be some trouble brewing in the England dressing room as a report claimed that Andrew Flintoff will not be a part of the national side's coaching staff for the white-ball series against Australia. The report by The Telegraph added that stand-in head coach Marcus Trescothick will be given the opportunity to pick his own backroom staff. It further claimed that the decision was taken because Flintoff failed to "gel with" England white-ball captain Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, Buttler has a strong relationship with Trescothick as both of them played together at Somerset. In the past few years, Buttler has also worked with Trescothick in order to improve his batting techniques.

Flintoff was part of the England backroom staff during the tour to West Indies in 2023 and was an assistant coach at the T20 World Cup. However, with his stint with the England team coming to an end, he is expected to move to a new stage of his coaching career.

Flintoff coached the Northern Superchargers in this year's The Hundred and under his coaching, the side won five games and lost two. Although they missed out on reaching the playoff stages by a very fine margin, it was an impressive start to Flintoff's coaching career.

Meanwhile, Trescothick did not rule out taking on the England head coach job full-time in the future.

“I'm looking forward to the opportunity, for sure,” he said.

“I'm really excited about doing the job. We'll work it out a little bit more from there. “It's not something I ever thought about before, until I got this opportunity now. I'm not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I've been very much focussed on the job we're doing here.”

“I'm here for a period of time, then get ready for the white-ball series. It's just trying to have various conversations behind the scenes with coaches and staff and people like that, making sure we get it right,” he added.