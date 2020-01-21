 
Ricky Ponting Welcomes Sachin Tendulkar To Bushfire Cricket Bash With Cheeky Dig At Share Warne

Updated: 21 January 2020 15:08 IST

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced that cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne's teams for the upcoming Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match.

Ricky Ponting welcomed Sachin Tendulkar for the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity game. © Twitter

Ricky Ponting, who is set to come out of retirement for a charity match, will lock horns with Shane Warne XI in a Bushfire Cricket Bash match that will be played on February 8. Cricket Australia added international touch to the much-awaited charity match on Tuesday by announcing that cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach the two sides in a match that will be played as a curtain-raiser for the Big Bash League final. Former Australia Skipper Ponting took to Twitter to welcome Sachin Tendulkar while taking a cheeky dig at his counterpart Shane Warne.

"How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too," Ricky Ponting tweeted.

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved," Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier this month, Warne's "baggy green" cap, awarded to Test players on their debut, sold at auction for more than 1 million Australian dollars (nearly USD 700,000) with all funds aiding victims.

Apart from Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke, Brett Lee will also return to the field on February 8.

Steve Waugh and Australian coach Justin Langer will also have non-playing roles.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Australia greats to take part in charity game to aid bushfire victims
  • Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will lead the sides in the charity match
  • Tendulkar and Walsh will coach Ponting and Warne's teams respectively
