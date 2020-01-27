 
Ricky Ponting Reveals How He Got His Nickname "Punter"

Updated: 27 January 2020 20:52 IST

Ricky Ponting revealed that during his early playing days he used to bet on dog races from the monthly stipend and that prompted one of his teammates to give him this nickname.

Ricky Ponting revealed his teammate Shane Warne had given him nickname "Punter". © AFP

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has revealed that it was his teammate Shane Warne who had given him the nickname 'Punter'. "We were getting paid $40 a month when we were living at the cricket academy in 1990. I used to go to the TAB to have a bet on the dogs and Shane Warne gave me the nickname," Ponting said in a tweet reply to a fan. The word punt in Australian lingo means to place a bet on horse races or dog races, usually.

Ponting, a multiple World Cup-winning captain, is passionate about greyhound racing.

Meanwhile, Ponting on Monday backed young Rishabh Pant, saying he is immensely talented and the stumper will be making his way back to the Indian playing XI "sooner than later".

Ponting, who is associated with the Delhi Capitals as mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also said that he is looking forward to work with Pant in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

"Rishabh Pant is a young man with a huge amount of talent. I am looking forward to working with him again during the IPL and I am sure he will be back in the Indian team sooner rather than later," Ponting said, while replying to one of the users during his interaction with fans on Twitter.

The Indian team management had decided to hand KL Rahul the dual role of a 'keeper-batsman' in limited-overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Shane Warne Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Cricket
Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting said he used to bet on dog races during early playing days
  • Ricky Ponting led Australia to two back-to-back World Cup victories
  • Ponting backed Rishabh Pant to make his way back to the Indian playing XI
