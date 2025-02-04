Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has opened up on the challenges of distributing the products of his signature wine brand in India. In 2020, Ponting and his wife Rianna collaborated with Ben Riggs, an award-winning Australian winemaker, to launch the cricketer's "Ponting Wines" label. The label was launched with four wines, each reflecting Ponting's life and cricketing career. In 2023, "Ponting Wines" entered the Indian market through Delhi Duty Free, thanks to his association with Delhi Capitals (DC)'s co-owners, the GMR Group. However, Ponting has revealed that he is finding it hard to enter the Indian market, other than Delhi Duty Free, due to tax complications.

"We are slowly (entering the Indian market). Distribution into India is quite complicated actually, with so many taxes and tariffs in every thing that goes on. We are in Duty Free due to my association with the Delhi guys. Delhi Capitals co-owners (GMR) own the Delhi International Airport. So, we are in the airport there," Ponting said on The Howie Games podcast.

The 50-year-old, however, didn't rule out the prospect of expanding "Ponting Wines" wings in India.

"So, basically, to cut long story shot, a $10 bottle of wine in Australia is worth 120 bucks at a restaurant in India. So, we don't want to devalue what we're doing with our products. We would have to make special products to get into that market. So, there's so many challenges. Eventually we will (enter the Indian market) as there's such a huge opportunity there," he added.

The products of Ponting's signature label are distributed by the Calabria Family Wine, based in New South Wales, Australia.

On the professional front, Ponting was sacked by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, marking the end of a seven-year association.

However, Ponting will be back as a coach in the IPL this year, having joined Punjab Kings in the same capacity.