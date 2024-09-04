The Pakistan cricket team hit one of its lowest points in cricketing history, losing at home to Bangladesh in the 2-match Test series. Pakistan were swept aside by the tourists who produced one of their most memorable triumphs of all time. Though there remain a few personnel in the Pakistan team who have been drawing fans and experts' ire, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn't been immune from criticism either. In fact, former Pakistan star Rashid Latif feels it's the Pakistan Board and its recent chairmen who deserve the most blame.

"Jitne bhi chairman aaye hain, woh tabah kar rahe hain last four years se (whoever became the chairman in the last four years has demolished Pakistan cricket)," Latif said on his show 'Caught Behind'.

"Who brought him (Shan Masood) as (Test) captain? Who removed Babar Azam (from captaincy)? Who divided the Pakistan team?" Latif questioned in his rant against the PCB. "So what is he doing at this juncture? Giving interviews?".

The PCB's long-term vision has also been questioned by many, especially with regards to the recent captaincy changes. Babar Azam was removed as skipper from all formats, before being reinstated as the white-ball skipper.

Latif also targeted former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf who had replaced Babar Azam with Shaheen Afridi as the team's T20I and ODI skipper.

"Team banana kis ka kaam hai. Zaka Ashraf ka ya Misbah ka? (whose responsibility is it to make the team - Ashraf or Misbah's)" said Latif, questioning the role of Misbah-ul-Haq who served as an advisor to Ashraf and also headed a cricket committee.

"When he (Ashraf) was doing everything, making team and appointing captains, who is he blaming then - Babar?" Latif further said. "You forcibly made Babar resign. The team started disintegrating from there itself. It was you who made Shan the captain for your own benefit, to break the team. So your team is broken now."

"Those who did the damage and left, how will they be held accountable? Chairman-ship should never be honorary. These guys are not audited. It should be written in the (PCB) Constitution that you (chairman) can't appoint a captain, can't form a selection committee," Latif continued.

"You have given the entire power into the hands of a chairman. They know nothing about cricket."