Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in search of a new head coach after ending an 18-year association with Stephen Fleming. The names of Eoin Morg an and Michael Hussey have been in the rumour mill as possible candidates to take over. Meanwhile, Australia legend and former CSK opener Matthew Hayden has backed Dinesh Karthik for the role. After calling time on his cricket career in 2024, the wicketkeeper-batter has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their batting coach and mentor for the past two editions of the Indian Premier League.

"Well, I feel like Dinesh Karthik would be a really good choice for CSK. He has been kind of under the tutelage of other world-class coaches, including names like Andy Flower, for example, who have had very successful playing and coaching careers. But being a local Tamil boy, I feel like that is a really important piece," Hayden said on the Wisden Cricket podcast.

"It's not a must-have, but for Tamil Nadu cricket in particular, I just felt like CSK has always been backed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. So I feel like some local flavour would be the next best step for CSK," he added.

Last month, former India spinner R Ashwin said that England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan can replace Fleming as the CSK head coach. The India great said that Morgan is a 'strong' contender despite having no experience of coaching at the highest level. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final as captain and won the ODI World Cup with England in 2019.

"I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming... His name is doing the rounds strongly... early discussions are on, no doubt. In this, two scenarios: Eoin Morgan, will he take it this year? Or someone else builds the team in a mini auction, and he takes it later?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also spoke about how Brendon McCullum has emerged as a possible option before pointing out that his commitments with the England ODI and T20I teams can make it difficult.

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