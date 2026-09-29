From the time the quarter-finals of the men's cricket event started at the Asian Games, rain has played spoilsport. Four matches, India vs Afghanistan, Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Sri Lanka vs Nepal, and Bangladesh vs Malaysia, were washed out. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals on the basis of better ICC rankings. In the first semi-final, Pakistan will play Bangladesh, while in the second clash, India will face Sri Lanka. Both semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday. However, there's an issue.

The matches are being held at the Korogi Athletic Park. On Thursday, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain at the venue. If the semi-finals are washed out, India and Pakistan will enter the final on the basis of their superior rankings. Now, this is where things get interesting. The final is scheduled for Saturday, and there is a 40 per cent chance of rain that day.

At the 2022 Asian Games, India won gold after their final against Afghanistan was washed out, with the title awarded on the basis of the higher ranking. However, this time, in the event of a washout, the gold medal will be shared between the two competing teams. If India and Pakistan reach the final and the match is washed out, it will be a rare occasion on which both teams are crowned joint champions.

India are aiming to retain the gold medal they won in the men's cricket competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India were awarded the gold medal after their final against Afghanistan was washed out, with the higher-ranked side taking the title.

The Indian women's cricket team has already successfully defended their Asian Games title in Aichi-Nagoya. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final to claim the gold medal.

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