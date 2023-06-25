Om Raut's directorial film Adipurush has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, ever-since it's teaser was launched. The film which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is a dramatic retelling of the Ramayana. The movie has been widely criticised by many religious groups, viewers and movie critics for it's VFX, depiction of the characters as well as dialogues. Amid all the backlash, film Adipurush has got another critic in the form of former India batter Virender Sehwag, who also expressed his disappointment.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote, "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha. (After seeing Adipurush, I realised why Katapa killed Baahubali)."

Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2023

Sehwag's tweet was a reference to Prabhas' 2015 blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning. In the movie, the main character Baahubali got killed by his own uncle Kattappa and the movie ended on a cliffhanger that why did Kattappa kill his own nephew.

Talking about Adipurush, the All India Cine Workers Association has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Mumbai Police today, demanding the registration of an FIR against the producer, director and writer of the film.

"This letter is to draw your attention towards a movie called Adipurush which was released on 16th June 2023 in the theatres across India, have been hurting the sentiments of Hindu religion and the people who belief and pray Bhagwan Ram, Maa Sita and RamSevak bhagwan Hanuman, the movie running in the theatres continues to depict the image of Bhagwan Ram and entire Ramayan and the producers also want to make money selling discounted tickets across the multiplexes, which will send a wrong message about our learning and faith the Ramayan, the Makers T-Series and the producers, Writer Manoj Muntasir and Director Om Raut have made a Mockery of Ramayan by twisting the Dialogues, the costumes and the storyline (Characters) which sounds unacceptable to anybody and everybody," All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh ShyamLal Gupta said.

On Tuesday, Gupta had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film. He also demanded an FIR against director Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the producers of the movie.

Talking about Sehwag, the former India batter recently applauded Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins who brilliantly led his side to victory over England in the first Ashes game last week. He even gave him the title of "Mr Cool", which has been popularly given to former India skipper MS Dhoni.

"What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Test cricket is Best Cricket. Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr. Cool in Test cricket. What an innings under pressure and that partnership with Lyon was one to remember for a long time," Sehwag had tweeted.

(With ANI Inputs)