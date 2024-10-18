Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood praised Kamran Ghulam for rising to the challenge of replacing Babar Azam amid the backlash from fans. Ghulam was one of the names that popped up when Pakistan's historic victory was discussed across the globe. He certainly had his say in ending Pakistan's first Test win at home since February 2021. But the journey wasn't easy for him.

Pakistan's selection committee took everyone by surprise after dropping the former Pakistan captain from the remaining two Tests against England.

Ghulam was handed his maiden Test cap and placed to fill Babar's position as Pakistan hunted to level down the series. The batting all-rounder was at the receiving end of criticism from some sections of fans before and during the Test.

Despite a tough time, the 29-year-old showed grit and resilience against a fierce English bowling line-up to keep Pakistan in the thick of the action. With an array of shots, he kept the opposition on their toes and smashed 118 off 124 deliveries.

Masood, impressed by the Ghulam's "special" century, extended his support after the backlash and admitted that the challenge of filling Babar's shoes wasn't going to be an easy challenge.

"For Kami (Kamran Ghulam), it's never easy. When you are replacing one of the best batters in the world. I read some things that were horrid even before he played his first Test match. I can't even imagine the pressure that someone can be under. But we were all behind him. From the get-go, he seemed like he belonged. To get that century, that's special," Masood said in the post-match presentation.

While Ghulam's knock set the tone of the Test for Pakistan, it was Noman Ali and Sajid Khan who dictated the outcome with their spin prowess.

The duo took all 20 wickets in the second Test, leaving England completely baffled in the process. While Sajid starred with his figures of 7/111 in the first innings, the plaudits belonged to Noman in the second innings for his splendid effort of 8/46.

With a 125-run victory, Pakistan levelled the series at 1-1, taking the series decider to Rawalpindi, beginning on October 24.

