 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore Still In The Running For Playoffs, Says Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 16 April 2019 15:39 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost seven out of their eight IPL 2019 matches so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Still In The Running For Playoffs, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the third highest wicket-taker in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) once again ended up on the wrong side of the results in a closely-contested match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. RCB now have lost seven out of their eight league matches and sit at the bottom of the table. However, their key leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal thinks otherwise and is hopeful that if the team can win all their remaining matches, they may qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking after the loss to Mumbai Indians, Chahal, the third-highest wicket-taker of the ongoing edition, said, "...if we win next six games, we can still qualify. Last year a team qualified with 14 points, so still we are in the game because you never know what will happen next."

Skipper Virat Kohli had similar views when asked about the road ahead.

"We just have to enjoy ourselves, play the way we did in the last two games. Need to keep our composure under pressure. Need to take half-chances," Kohli said after the loss.

The only respite for RCB is that out of six remaining matches, they have four home games at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The two away games are against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 19 and Delhi Capitals on April 28.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • RCB have lost seven out of their eight IPL 2019 matches
  • Chahal thinks RCB can win all their remaining matches
  • Virat Kohli had similar views when asked about the road ahead
Related Articles
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
IPL 2019: Dropped Catches Hurting RCB, Says Ashish Nehra
IPL 2019: Dropped Catches Hurting RCB, Says Ashish Nehra
Virat Kohli Finds "Best Medicine" For Whatever Life Throws At Him
Virat Kohli Finds "Best Medicine" For Whatever Life Throws At Him
Stuart Broad Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal For Comment On Yuvraj Singh
Stuart Broad Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal For Comment On Yuvraj Singh's Sixes
Team Profile, Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli
Team Profile, Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli's Boys Desperate To Break Jinx, Bring Home First IPL Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.