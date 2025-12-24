England pace spearhead Jofra Archer was ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series Wednesday with a side strain while batsman Ollie Pope was axed for the fourth Test against Australia. Archer has arguably been England's best bowler over the first three Tests, sending down 80 overs and claiming nine wickets. He is replaced by Gus Atkinson, who leads the attack alongside Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse and skipper Ben Stokes, with Will Jacks retained as the spin option.

It is a major setback for England who are 3-0 down in the series and desperate to restore pride at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Friday.

They are already without quick Mark Wood who bowled just 11 overs for the tour before succumbing to a knee injury.

The under-performing Pope paid for his poor form at number three, with Jacob Bethell taking over in the only other change.

Opener Ben Duckett, who was purportedly shown drunk on an unverified video in between the second and third Tests, held his spot.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, (capt), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

