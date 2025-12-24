It is not often that you can overshadow the brute powerhitting of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but that is exactly what his Bihar teammate Sakibul Gani did during their Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate match against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. While Suryavanshi slammed his century in just 36 balls en route to an 84-ball 190, Gani smashed his own century even quicker - in just 32 deliveries - making it the fastest-ever List A century by an Indian. Gani went past Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball ton against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

Gani eventually ended unbeaten on an astonishing 128 off just 40 balls, hitting 12 sixes and 10 boundaries en route to his blitzkrieg.

The combined efforts of Gani, Suryavanshi and wicket-keeper Ayush Loharuka (116 off 56) helped Bihar pile up a gigantic total of 574/6 in 50 overs, making it the highest-ever total put up in professional one-day cricket.

Suryavanshi's own 36-ball ton in the same match is the fourth-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket.

Gani walked in to bat shortly after Suryavanshi's heroics had ended, with Bihar at 391/3 in 39.3 overs. At that point, Tamil Nadu's record of the highest one-day score (506) was in sight.

However, Gani's efforts ensured that not only did Bihar create history, but they also obliterated Tamil Nadu's record.

26-year-old Gani hails from the city of Motihari in Bihar. A batting all-rounder, his stats suggest that he isn't the most destructive of hitters, possessing a List A strike-rate of only 71.95 before the match.

However, on Wednesday, Gani unleashed his destructive best. Just five out of the 40 balls he faced were dots, with a total of 22 deliveries ending up beyond the ropes.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, meanwhile, broke the record of the youngest-ever List A centurion and also hit the fastest 150 in one-day cricket history.