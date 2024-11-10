The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is in full swing, and star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry made the day of a young fan. Perry - who plays for Sydney Sixers - took time out of her WBBL schedule to bowl a couple of balls to a young fan who was wearing a shirt with her name and number on the back. The wholesome moment was witnessed by a number of people, many of whom were young children as well. Perry is one of the most popular female cricketers in the world.

First, Perry bowled a couple of under-arm balls to the young fan, who held the bat. Then she went on to give the fan a high-five, before taking the fan into her arms.

Watch: Ellyse Perry plays with a young fan

Perry, 34, is regarded as one of the premier all-rounders in women's cricket. Representing Australia, she has won two ODI World Cup titles and six T20 World Cup titles.

She also turns out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) women's team in the Women's Premier League (WPL), and helped the franchise to its first-ever league title across men's and women's cricket in 2024. She was retained by the franchise ahead of WPL 2025.

Perry is currently the top run-scorer of WBBL 2024, having slammed 315 runs in six games at a strike-rate of more than 150. She has hit three fifties in the process. However, despite Perry's heroics, the Sydney Sixers sit at fifth place in the league table, just outside the top four who qualify for the playoffs.

Not only is Perry one of Australia's greatest women's cricketers - boasting an average of 50 in WODIs - she is also a multi-talented sportsperson. Perry also has a football career to boast about, having represented Australia in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, where she even scored her nation's only goal in the quarter-final.