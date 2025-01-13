The suspense over the next captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continues after the franchise decided to let go of their skipper Faf du Plessis ahead of the mega auction this year. While the franchise failed to buy readymade captaincy candidates from the auction, the name of the team's poster boy, Virat Kohli, has been doing rounds on the internet for the leadership role. Rumours linking Virat with the captaincy position started to float even before the mega auction was held. After RCB failed to sign another captaincy candidate, the rumours only intensified. But, the franchise's coach Andy Flower has claimed that concrete talks on the subject haven't yet taken place.

Flower stayed away from giving detailed information on the captaincy topic, saying a conversation with those involved is yet to take place.

"Well, you're going to have to wait for the outcome. It's a new era that we are going into, the start of a three-year cycle, and I'm sure the anticipation will be good for you," Flower remarked, emphasizing that any conclusions regarding the captaincy are still pending.

"You can ask me as often as you like, but that communication has not happened yet," he further clarified.

Kohli has also been linked with a return as India's Test captain, especially considering the talks around current skipper Rohit Sharma's future. Reports suggested that Kohli could take up the role on a temporary basis as Team India prepares its next leader for the role.

Jasprit Bumrah did lead India in a couple of Tests on the tour Down Under but his long-term future as the team's captain has been doubted over fitness concerns. Bumrah had to miss the 5th and final Test against Australia due to a back injury. The issue has even put his participation in the upcoming white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy in doubt.