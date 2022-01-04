Currently recovering from a knee injury, Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter to share a light-hearted moment with fans. The all-rounder gave a sneak peek into his recovery process, sharing photos with his "buddy after keto diet". In the pictures, Jadeja posed with a human skeleton model which left everyone in splits and also received hilarious replies in the comments section. The all-rounder is out of the ongoing South Africa tour due to his injury, which he sustained during the home Test series against New Zealand. It was earlier announced that he would be rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Here is Jadeja's tweet:

My buddy after keto diet pic.twitter.com/kWi01nUomp — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 4, 2022

One fan had a hilarious take on the picture and said that the pair should be wearing masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fan replied, "Bhai dono mask nahi lagaaye. Covid is real!"

Bhai dono mask nahi lagaaye.

Covid is real! — aneet bariya (@aneet_bariya) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, another user lauded the cricketer and wrote, "Love you sir jadeja u are legend".

Love you sir jadeja u are legend pic.twitter.com/55JZL468Tm — Thala super fan msdian (@msdian__fan) January 4, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

Best All rounder pic.twitter.com/arLVcdMWX3 — Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) January 4, 2022

Sir Bio lab ki skeleton agr tot gaye to apko extra fine Jama krna hoga, baki apki marzi — Sardar Rauf (@SardarRauf17) January 4, 2022

Miss ur presence in Indian team Jaddu pic.twitter.com/gwgf9lENgc — ShikhaRai (@mahifangirl07) January 4, 2022

Other than Jadeja, even white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series due to a left hamstring injury. The pair are also out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

KL Rahul will be leading Team India in the ODI series.

In the ongoing three-match Test series, both sides are currently facing each other in the second game in Johannesburg.

The visitors are also without captain Virat Kohli in the second Test as he sustained an upper back spasm. India had a top-order collapse on Day 1, losing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply.

Pujara registered three in 33 balls and Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck in the same over by Duanne Oliver.

A gritty half-century by KL Rahul and a 46-run knock by Ravichandran Ashwin helped them post a first innings total of 202 runs.

The Proteas have also not performed too well in the batting department in the ongoing Test on Day 2.

Promoted

Only Dean Elgar (28) and Keegan Petersen (62) have registered double-digit scores, so far.

The hosts were 102 for four at Lunch on Day 2.