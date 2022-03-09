India's Ravindra Jadeja rose to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings for all-rounders after his match-winning performance against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali. Jadeja displaced West Indies' Jason Holder to grab the top spot. It's not the first time that the Indian spinner has topped the all-rounder rankings, and his move to the summit comes as little surprise after a stunning show in the series opener against Sri Lanka. The India all-rounder was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring a sublime unbeaten 175 in the first innings to help India to a formidable 574/8 declared. He followed it up with a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka's first innings, and the pick of the figures in the second innings too with 4/46. Jadeja 175* was also the highest score by an Indian batting at No.7 or lower in Test cricket, bettering Kapil Dev's long-standing record.

Holder is now at the second spot while Jadeja's teammate Ravichandran Ashwin slipped to the third spot.

Meanwhile former India captain Virat Kohli, who played his 100th Test recently, returned to the top five in Test rankings for batters and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant entered the top 10 on the back of his swashbuckling 96-run knock in Mohali.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne remained the top-ranked batter in the world, and his rating of 936 has him at No.12 on the all-time list, with Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith and Don Bradman the only Aussies rated higher than the 27-year-old.

There were no major changes in the top ten of the men's rankings for bowlers, and just one move in that number, with Neil Wagner and Josh Hazlewood swapping places at eighth and ninth respectively.

In the new ICC Men's T20I player rankings, Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed was the big mover among the bowlers, jumping up 17 places to make the top ten.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje moved up to seventh above Mujeeb Ur Rahman.