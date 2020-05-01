Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin parted with his family members boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. As Ashwin left his home in Chennai, his two daughters gave him some "tips to stay safe" during his flight. Ashwin's wife Prithi shared a video on her Twitter handle of the two kids where they can be heard asking their father to follow social distancing and not to hug anyone. Prithi in the video can also be heard suggesting their daughters to tell Ashwin "no kissing", leading them to say "no touching".

"Our girls giving @ashwinravi99 tips to stay safe during his flight. It's going to be super hard without him :( I mean who is going to sit for two sets of online classes now? #thatthatmanthatthatproblem," Prithi Ashwin captioned the video.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the cash-rich league has been shifted to the UAE, where it will be played across three venues Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Kings XI Punjab, the franchise Ashwin captained last year, have already left for the UAE, while Rajasthan Royals players arrived at the airport, wearing PPE kits, before boarding their flight to the UAE.

Ashwin will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals this year as he was traded by his previous franchise ahead of the annual auction in December.

On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that till the time he is coach of the Delhi-based franchise, he won't let Ashwin to use 'mankad' as a mode of dismissal as it is against the spirit of cricket.