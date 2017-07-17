Ravichandran Ashwin Refuses To Comment on Ravi Shastri's Appointment As Head Coach

The appointment of Ravi Shastri as India cricket team's head coach has been a trending topic for some time now and reactions have been coming in from all quarters – from former cricketers, fans and the current crop of players. India's premiere off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, refused to comment on Shastri’s appointment. The bowler clarified that the decision to appoint the head coach did not come under his jurisdiction so it would be unfair for him to comment on it.

"I think, the new coach or the new support staff, it does not come under my jurisdiction, it is not something I will take a call on," Ashwin said. "I am not being diplomatic. It will be unfair for me to pass a comment on that. Likewise always, the Indian team moves on, India moves on (and) we have to find out in course of time, how it is going.” Ashwin is 25 scalps short of reaching the milestone of 300 Test wickets.

After a victorious West Indies tour, India will next travel to Sri Lanka to play 3 Test matches, 5 ODIs and one Twenty20 match. The tour commences on July 21 with a two-day practice game at Moratuwa prior to the opening Test at Galle beginning July 26.

With regards to Zimbabwe's stunning win over Sri Lanka in their recent One Day International (ODI) series, Ashwin welcomed the win and said such shock results will help cricket stay healthy.

"That's how the game goes, anybody can lose, anybody can win. Tomorrow Afghanistan may beat someone, so that's the way the sport needs to (go). It is very healthy for the game," Ashwin said on the sidelines of a promotional event for a finance bank.

Zimbabwe had defeated Sri Lanka 3-2 in the five match ODI series by winning the first, fourth and the fifth games.

(With PTI inputs)