When not on the ground, Ravichandran Ashwin is often active on social media. The spinner never fails to show his craftmanship be it on the cricket field or outside. In a latest video posted by the player on his Instagram account, he teaches his fans how to shine a cricket ball. Since it is Ashwin making the video, it had to be interesting. In the clip, Ashwin matches his art of shining the ball with the beat of famous Bollywood song "Kala Chashma".

Watch the video here:

Ashwin has been named in the 15-member India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in October-November in Australia.

Days before, New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori had put his trust upon the India spinner to do well in the world event. Vettori feels that Ashwin's ability to adapt quickly and his vast knowledge of the Australian conditions will help him during the T20 World Cup.

"We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he's coming off a great IPL, and he's obviously included in the T20 squad for India," the former New Zealand captain told reporters.

Promoted

In IPL 2022, Ashwin played 17 matches and registered 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.51 besides scoring 191 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 141.48.

"He's one of those guys who's very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he's picked, he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions," the 43-year-old said.