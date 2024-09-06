India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered his sympathy to Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood following the team's disappointing series loss against Bangladesh. Earlier this month, Bangladesh scripted history by beating Pakistan for the first time ever in a Test series, pulling off a 2-0 series sweep in Rawalpindi. Following the loss, Shan has come under scrutiny for his leadership, with former players suggesting that the star batter has not been able to lift the spirits inside the dressing room.

Pakistan sit eighth in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and are yet to win a Test so far.

However, Ashwin threw his weight behind Shan, calling him as a great choice of captaincy for Pakistan due to his cricketing acumen.

Ashwin feels that managing the dressing room won't be an easy job for Shan, especially due to Babar Azam, the poster boy of Pakistan cricket, no longer part of the leadership group.

"I feel terribly bad for someone like Shan Masood. Shan Masood is a very smart cricketer. I know that guy. He speaks a lot of sense. He can be a really good captain for Pakistan. But handling a Pakistan team at this point, where somebody like Babar Azam is not the captain and he's the poster boy of Pakistan, it cannot be an easy dressing room," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

However, Ashwin praised Bangladesh for their performance during the Pakistan series.

"Of course, Bangladesh have come a long way. I don't take anything away from them. Last year, when we toured Bangladesh, we knew what a good Test side Bangladesh is. They have got a lot of experience in Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan and they have also got some good young talent," he added.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has been rested for the ongoing Duleep Trophy, along with top stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and captain Rohit Sharma.

He will now be seen in action later this month when Bangladesh tour India for a two-match Test series.