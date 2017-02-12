Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoyed His Record-Breaking Spell vs Bangladesh

After a poor first innings outing against Bangladesh in the one-off Test match in Hyderabad, where the Indian off-spinner picked up a couple of wickets, after conceding more than 100 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin looked a lot more relaxed in the second innings. The 30-year-old got into a rhythm right away and was quick to give India an early breakthrough by removing the Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal in the second innings. Ashwin also got rid of Mominul Haque just before the close of play on Day 4, giving him figures of 2 for 34 at the end of the day.

Talking about his spell, Ashwin said, "Today was one of those days when I started enjoying my spell right from the start. It's going to be an interesting day tomorrow. The wicket is not giving too much help for the spinners, we have to be very very patient in the morning session."

Bowling with the new ball can be a little tricky but not with Ashwin. Both his wickets came with the ball being relatively new and the India's premier strike bowler seems to be enjoying bowling with the new ball.

"It was a delight to bowl in the second innings. I was a little rusty in the first innings, got into a better rhythm in the second innings straightaway, bowling with the new ball," added Ashwin.

Ashwin also became the fastest to reach 250 wickets in Tests, surpassing the great Dennis Lillee. Speaking about his feat Ashwin felt, it was "good to have the record out of the way". He is the sixth Indian bowler after current coach Anil

Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), Bishan Singh Bedi (266) to take 250 Test wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)