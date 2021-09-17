Wishes poured in on social from all over the world as India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 35 on Friday. Ashwin is considered among the best spinners in modern-day cricket. With 413 wickets in Tests, he's also the fourth leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game for India. Ashwin is only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets), Kapil Dev (434 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets). On Friday, as Ashwin turned a year older, his teammates, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, and even the International Cricket Council (ICC) wished him on social media.

Ashwin's India and Delhi Capital (DC) teammate Ishant Sharma was among the first to wish the spinner.

Sharing a picture with Ashwin on Twitter, Ishant wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Ashwin! Hope you have a great day and a massive year ahead!"

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99!!



Hope you have a great day and a massive year ahead! pic.twitter.com/0WFhZHK9yc — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 17, 2021

The ICC shared a photo of Ashwin in India's Test jersey on their official Twitter handle, and wrote, "An all-round genius, 79 Tests, 111 ODIs, 46 T20Is, 615 international wickets and 3483 runs, top-ranked Test spinner in ICC Rankings, here's wishing Ravi Ashwin a happy birthday!"

An all-round genius

79 Tests, 111 ODIs, 46 T20Is

615 international wickets and 3483 runs

Top-ranked Test spinner in ICC Rankings



Here's wishing @ashwinravi99 a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/VkqDQSddwc — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the cricketer on his special day by listing his achievements.

"236 international matches, 615 international wickets, 3483 international runs, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winner, here's wishing #TeamIndia's Ravi Ashwin a very happy birthday," the BCCI tweeted.

The Indian board also shared a short clip of Ashwin's five-wicket haul against England.

intl. matches

intl. wickets

intl. runs

2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winner



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday.



Let's relive his brilliant 5-wicket haul against England — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2021

Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a morphed photograph of Ashwin on Twitter, referring to him as "Ash Anna".

"Only one way to wish the #Master. Happy Birthday, Ash Anna. May this be another year filled with happiness and wickets," DC tweeted.

Only one way to wish the #Master



Happy Birthday, Ash Anna



May this be another year filled with happiness and wickets #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/Y6fRoMzLZl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 16, 2021

Hanuma Vihari also wished Ashwin by sharing a snap with him.

"Happy birthday Ravi Ashwin! Have a great day and year ahead," he wrote on Twitter.

Happy birthday @ashwinravi99

Have a great day and year ahead! pic.twitter.com/8k3IETo0m8 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) September 17, 2021

Ashwin, who was part of the India squad on the recently-concluded England tour, will be next seen in action in IPL 2021 on September 22 when Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings. He has also been named in the India squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.