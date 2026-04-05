Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was full of praise for Rajasthan Royals (RR) after the inaugural champions defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-over IPL 2026 thriller on Saturday. The Riyan Parag-led side secured back-to-back wins to kick off their season, beating GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium by six runs. Defending 210, RR were under immense pressure when GT needed just 15 runs off the final two overs. However, skipper Parag and vice-captain Dhruv Jurel made a bold tactical call, turning to Jofra Archer for the 19th over.

Archer revealed after the match that he was initially slated to bowl the final over, with Tushar Deshpande set for the 19th. Parag, however, made a last-minute switch after a mid-pitch chat with Jurel. Taking to X, Shastri hailed Parag's leadership in the crunch situation, suggesting that the RR captain has "b***s of steel."

"Easily one of the best games in @IPL history. Archive this one! @ParagRiyan, you have got B***s of steel and a big future ahead, especially in a leadership role. Outstanding temperament. Well played! IPL Zindabad! @rajasthanroyals #GTvsRR #IPL2026," Shastri posted on X.

Archer's pace and accuracy ensured Rajasthan regained control of the contest, leaving the Titans needing 11 runs in the final over. Tushar Deshpande then held his nerve brilliantly, delivering a series of pinpoint yorkers to restrict Gujarat and seal a thrilling victory for the Royals.

Parag also reserved special praise for Jurel's growing influence in the side, highlighting the youngster's willingness to step up both with the bat and with on-field inputs during crunch situations. He also spoke about Jurel's new role at No. 3 from the middle-order, as he said, "Wanted to go as fast as possible and as straight as possible (for the final two overs). He (Jurel) has done the hard job. He has batted at 6 and 7. Now that there is an opportunity, I was the first one to say he has to bat at three. Hopefully, he can score 700-800 runs and win us the championship."

Jurel had earlier laid the foundation for Rajasthan's imposing total with a superb innings in the middle order, helping his side post 210/6 before their bowlers held their nerve in a tense finish to clinch a memorable win.

(With IANS Inputs)

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