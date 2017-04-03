Ravi Shastri Wants Champions Trophy Scrapped

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri believes the ICC Champions Trophy should be done away with. Stating that there were too many International Cricket Council (ICC) events, the former all-rounder felt there was no need to conduct the Champions Trophy which is scheduled in England and Wales from June 1 to 18. "If you ask me, five years down the line there will be very little 50-over cricket. There are too many ICC tournaments. Which event (sport) has so many World Champions," wondered the former Indian team director in Mumbai on Monday.

Shastri felt that the quadrennial ICC World Cup gets diluted by the existence of the Champions Trophy.

"I go and meet anyone on the street and am asked 'kitna World Cup hai yaar' (how many World Cups are there), 'World Champion hai kaun' (who is the World Champion), which is a fact. You have both the Champions Trophy and the World Cup. You are (thus) diluting the World Cup," he said.

"World Cup, T20, Test cricket (are fine). What do you need Champions Trophy for? What are you trying to prove? Who remembers (who won them in the past)?

"If you ask me about the last 10-12 World Cups (winners), I will tell you, (but) you ask me (about) the last three Champions Trophy (winners) - I don't know. The last one (in England in 2013) I will tell, because India won," he explained.

To buttress his point, Shastri said people remember World Cup Champions and not who had won past Champions Trophy events.

"I don't have a clue and I have broadcast (commentated) in all of them. World Cup in 2011 and the (winning) six (which India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni struck in the final at the Wankhede Stadium against Sri Lanka). That you will (always) remember," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, talking about the Indian Premier League, Shastri said, "It is your first class domestic tournament, India should have two corridors for that, why one, if it's (presently) six weeks, it can extend to eight weeks. Like Ranji, Duleep Trophy, for the T20 format it is the IPL, you don't need any other tournament."

"Eight franchises, 7 Indians play in each franchise, 56 Indians get the chance. Everyday, (seven Indians) rubbing shoulders with four overseas players. (Their) complex disappears," he added.

Shastri said that IPL is firmly and squarely part of domestic structure.

(With inputs from PTI)