 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Indian Cricketers' Salary of Rs.2 Crore Is "Peanuts": Ravi Shastri

Updated: 03 April 2017 20:36 IST

Former director Ravi Shastri is unhappy with the salary structure of the Indian cricket team.

Indian Cricketers' Salary of Rs.2 Crore Is "Peanuts": Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri is a former India player and a former team director. © PTI

Ravi Shastri is not happy with hike Indian cricketers recently got. Backing the reported demand of top Indian players for a steep hike in their emoluments, the former India all-rounder on Monday termed as "peanuts" the increase in their payment announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently. Last month the BCCI doubled the retainers for all contracted players to Rs.2 crore, Rs.1 crore and Rs.50 lakh respectively for the three graded categories A, B and C. The board also enhanced the match fees to Rs.15 lakh, Rs.6 lakh and Rs.3 lakh per Test match, One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International respectively.

Not satisfied with these revised pay structure, Shastri said, "It's (what they are getting) nothing, (Rs) 2 crore is peanuts. How much is an Australian (cricketer) getting?".

Singling out top Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who does not have a contract with any franchise team in the cash-awash Indian Premier League (IPL), Shastri said the BCCI should ensure that the Saurashtra player is not worried for not being part of the T20 league and, thus, missing out on a huge pay-out.

"The grade contracts of a Test player should be the highest. (Cheteshwar) Pujara should be the higest, at par with top players. Your A grade contracts have to be massive," said the former Indian team director in Mumbai on Monday.

"That is the best grade, where an A grade player like Pujara gets a massive amount and is not bothered whether he plays IPL or not. He will be happy and say 'I can play two months of country cricket' and go (to England)", the former Test and ODI all rounder said.

Shastri's support for another steep hike in the players' fees comes on the heels of news reports emerging that the players were unhappy even with these enhanced pay structure announced by the Board on March 22.

Their contention, according to the reports, is that the cricketers from England, Australia and South Africa were being paid much more by their respective cricket boards.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Ravi Shastri Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri is a former director of the Indian cricket team
  • He played for India from 1981 and 1992
  • He took part in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs
Related Articles
PM Narendra Modi Sends Witty Reply to Ravi Shastri's Twitter Message
PM Narendra Modi Sends Witty Reply to Ravi Shastri's Twitter Message
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid May Get New Roles In The Indian Team
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid May Get New Roles In The Indian Team
Ravi Shastri Warns World Cricket Boards Against Taking Advantage of BCCI's Current Mess
Ravi Shastri Warns World Cricket Boards Against Taking Advantage of BCCI's Current Mess
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.