No cricket fan can forget the season Ravi Shastri had in 1985 as he helped the Sunil Gavaskar-led India win the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship. In the entire tournament, Shastri registered 182 runs and also took eight wickets. However, he reserved his best for the final against Pakistan. With the ball in hand, he scalped one wicket as he dismissed Tahir Naqqash. And then he went on to play an unbeaten 63-run knock to take India over the line by eight wickets.

Whoever was deemed the Player of the Tournament in the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship was supposed to get an Audi100. And it was Shastri, who was chosen as the Player of the Tournament and the Audi was his.

After the ceremony, the entire Indian team jumped onto the car, and Shastri famously drove the Audi around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

And now, Shastri has revealed how Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad sledged him during the final.

“Tu baar baar udhar kya deke raha hai” (Why are you looking there repeatedly?) “Gaadi ko kyun dekh raha hai?!” (Why are you looking at the car). Voh nahi milne waali hai tere ko! (You are not going to get it!)," The Indian Express quoted Shastri as saying.

That's when I had one proper look at it, and told him, "Javed, meri taraf hi aa Rahi hai! (It's coming my way, only!)," he added.

On Friday, Shastri had shared pictures of his Audi100 that he had won after being named Player of the Tournament.

After retiring from cricket, Shastri has donned several hats, and even coached Team India.

Promoted

Under Shastri's tenure, India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25. This also includes two series wins in Australia.

Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is.