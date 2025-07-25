After India notched 358 in the first innings on Day 2 of the fourth Test on Friday, all eyes were on Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj to deal England some crucial blows. Instead, England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley scored at a healthy run-rate, even going over 5.50 runs per over at one point of time. Mohammed Siraj returned with figures of 58/0 in 10 overs, while debutant Anshul Kamboj's numbers read 48/1 in 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah created chances but missed wickets. Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 37/0 in 13 overs.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was left fuming when Crawley hit Siraj for a four down the ground in the 12th over.



"Just not consistent enough. They will look back at this session and see, especially some of the boundary deliveries, that it's pretty ordinary stuff, at times rubbish,” he said on air.

When asked, if he would have used the same words as coach, Shastri said: “Absolutely, maybe in better terms. Maybe get the local lingo in there, which can sound harsher. Some harsh words will be exchanged by the coach and the bowling coach. That's how he puts it across. It's different. If he can't, then you step in and say exactly the same.”

Half centuries from Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have put England in a commanding position after skipper Ben Stokes took his first five-wicket haul in eight years on day two of fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

At stumps, England reached 225/2 in 46 overs and trail India by 133 runs. Stokes' 5-72 helped England bowl out India for 358 – with Rishabh Pant coming out to bat and making a courageous 54 despite a fractured right foot - a knock that will be remembered for ages to come. Pant had retired hurt on 37, but his sheer willpower got him back at the crease – adding 17 more runs and ensuring India crossed 350-mark.

Duckett (94) and Crawley (84) then put on a superb opening partnership of 166 off 195 balls to rattle India - falling before reaching their respective centuries. But with Joe Root and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 11 and 20 respectively, England will be confident to get a big score and take a first innings lead.

With IANS inputs