Ranveer Singh Shares Throwback Picture, Shikhar Dhawan Has Epic Response

India cricketer and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan posted a hilarious comment on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest throwback image on Instagram. Ranveer had on Sunday shared his childhood image where he was seen sporting a Mohawk hairstyle. His post was flooded with comments ranging from actors, friends and cricketers alike. However, it was Dhawan's humorous comment that stole the limelight. "Bro shakal se hi dikh raha bachpan mein poori shaitaaniyaan karo hongi", Dhawan had commented on Ranveer's post. Ranveer also replied with a hint of humour. "Sahi pakde hai bhaisahab, punteron ki fauj ka sardar, hahahhaha".

Photo Credit: Instagram

Dhawan was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 27. Dhawan finished 10th in the top run-scorers list in the cash-rich tournament. He accumulated 497 runs in 16 matches at an average of 38.23. The Delhi-born batsman smashed 59 boundaries and 14 sixes this IPL season.

Dhawan is currently with the Indian cricket team in England. The Indian team are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and 29 that would be followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches against England starting from July 3.

The last tour to England under Dhoni's leadership was disastrous for India. They suffered a 1-3 loss in the five-match Test series. With Kohli now leading the team, the 29-year-old hopes to change the trend of Indian teams not being good travellers.