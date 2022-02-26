In a special performance by Uttarakhand spinner Mayank Mishra, the Rajasthan Ranji Trophy side was restricted to only 129 runs in the first innings after as many as seven batters failed to handle his spin. The BCCI posted a video showcasing all the wickets captured by the spinner, where they also hailed Mishra's performance as a "fantastic show". The caption read: "Uttarakhand spinner Mayank Mishra put on a fantastic show with the ball & scalped a seven-wicket haul against Rajasthan. #RanjiTrophy | #RAJvCAU | @Paytm."

Here's look at Mishra's brilliant spell of bowling:

In 23.2 overs, Mishra bowled nine maidens, giving away only 44 runs and scalping seven crucial wickets in the process.

Mishra's scalps included openers YB Kothari and MN Singh, Aditya Garhwal, captain Ashok Menaria, Deepak, SK Sharma and tail-ender Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Rajasthan conceded a lead of 208 runs after Uttarakhand had scored 337 in the first innings after being put into bat first.

In the second innings, Uttarakhand built on their lead as they reached 246/7. The Rajasthan top-order showed some resistance this time around and were placed at 53/0 in the second innings.