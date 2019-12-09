 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Rex Singh's 8-Wicket Haul Puts Manipur In Control Over Mizoram

Updated: 09 December 2019 20:37 IST

Manipur finished the day with a lead of 190 runs as Mizoram were bowled out for just 65.

Ranji Trophy: Rex Singh
Rex Singh ran through the Mizoram batting lineup, taking eight wickets for 22 runs. © Twitter

Left-arm seamer Rex Singh picked up 8 for 22 as Manipur bowled out Mizoram for a paltry 65 on a dramatic opening day of the Plate Group Ranji Trophy match in Kolkata on Monday. The 19-year old Rex, who took all the ten wickets in an innings in a Cooch Trophy match last December, ran through the Mizoram line-up in a brilliant pace bowling spell as Manipur, who chose to field, needed just 16 overs to end their rivals' innings. Six Mizoram batsmen were out for nought while only three could come up with double-digit score.

In reply, Manipur reached to 225/7 in 71 overs at stumps for a lead of 190 runs on a day which saw 17 wickets fall.

Rex Singh was also a star with the bat as he remained not out on 58 at the draw of stumps. Opener Chingangbam Singh hit 89 from 161 balls with the help of 16 boundaries to emerge as the top-scorer for Manipur on day one.

In another Plate Group match, debutants Chandigarh took early control over Arunachal Pradesh by taking an 89-run lead at the end of the first day at Chandigarh.

Medium pacer Shreshth Nirmohi grabbed five wickets for 26 to help Chandigarh skittle Arunachal out for 147 in 44.2 overs.

In response, Chandigarh openers Arsalan Khan and Shivam Bhambri slammed tons to reach 236 for 1 in 38 overs. Bhambri hit 105 off just 91 balls, while Khan remained not out on 119 off the 131 deliveries he faced.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rex Singh took eight wickets for 22 runs as Mizoram folded for 65
  • Manipur finished the day with a 190-run lead over their opponents
  • Rex Singh impressed with the bat as well, finishing the day at 58 not-out
Related Articles
MS Dhoni To Produce TV Series On Army Officers: Report
MS Dhoni To Produce TV Series On Army Officers: Report
Ranji Trophy: Centuries From Shubham Rohilla, Shivam Chauhan Help Haryana Rule Day 1 Against Maharashtra
Ranji Trophy: Centuries From Shubham Rohilla, Shivam Chauhan Help Haryana Rule Day 1 Against Maharashtra
Ranji Trophy: Robin Uthappa Century Takes Kerala To 276/3 As Delhi Spinners Falter On Opening Day
Ranji Trophy: Robin Uthappa Century Takes Kerala To 276/3 As Delhi Spinners Falter On Opening Day
"My Father Isn
"My Father Isn't Courtney Walsh", Says Hayden Walsh After 2nd T20I
Gary Kirsten "Willing To Help", Add Value To Cricket South Africa Amid Crisis
Gary Kirsten "Willing To Help", Add Value To Cricket South Africa Amid Crisis
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.