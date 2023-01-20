Karnataka gained three points after its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Kerala petered out to a draw on the fourth and final day in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The visiting team extended its lead to 143 runs adding 75 more runs to its overnight 410 for 6. Karnataka's total of 485 for 9 declared was built on a superb double ton by India Test discard Mayank Agarwal (208, 360 balls, 17 fours, five sixes). The Kerala batters made 96 for 4 in 51 overs to deny Karnataka any opening as the game ended in a draw. Karnataka picked up three points.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka batters B R Sharath (53, 101 balls, 5 fours) and Shubhang Hegde (50 not out, 138 balls, 2 fours) helped themselves to half-centuries as the team sought to extend the lead. Hegde, who batted cautiously, added 53 runs for the ninth wicket with V Vyshak (17) before the latter was bowled by Sijomon Joseph (1/90).

Off-spinner Vaishakh Chandran was the best bowler for the home team, finishing with 3 for 117 while M D Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena picked up two wickets each.

Meanwhile in Jodhpur, Rajasthan trounced Chhattisgarh by 167 runs and Goa registered an impressive innings win over Services in New Delhi.

Services, who were 139 for 2 overnight, saw opener Ravi Chauhan score a valiant ton but that could not prevent the team from going down by an innings as they were dismissed for 304.

In Puducherry, Jharkhand eased to a 10-wicket win over the host team, knocking off the target of 70 in the 27th over.

Vaibhav, Divij power Delhi to maiden win of season

Vaibhav Rawal scored a fine century before pacer Divij Mehra's five-for dismantled Mumbai as Delhi notched a memorable eight-wicket win in a Ranji Trophy Group B match in New Delhi.

It was Delhi's first outright win over heavyweights Mumbai since the 1979-80 Ranji Trophy final, when Bishan Singh Bedi's side got the better of Sunil Gavaskar's team by 240 runs.

Bowling out Mumbai for 293 in the first innings, Delhi took a 76-run lead owing to Vaibhav Rawal's 114 and skipper Himmat Singh's 85.

The 20-year-old Mehra, playing only his second first-class game, then gave a masterclass in seam bowling at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he ran through the much-vaunted Mumbai top-order.

His scalps included Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan, Armaan Jaffer, first innings centurion Sarfaraz Khan, and Mohit Avasthi as he paved the way for Delhi's maiden win of the season.

Resuming at 168/9 on the final day, Mumbai's Tanush Kotian (50 not out) managed to get his half-century before spinner Hrithik Shokeen snared the last wicket with Mumbai managing to score 170 in their second essay.

With less than 100 runs required for the win, Delhi, who have so far endured a tumultuous season and are out of the quarterfinal contention, looked eager to bag the victory.

Opener Anuj Rawat (14) slammed two boundaries and a six in his four-ball innings. Vaibahv Sharma (36 ) and Hrithik Shokeen (36 not out) then put up a 69-run stand, hitting nine fours and two sixes between them.

With Sharma getting out in the 16th over, former skipper and IPL specialist Nitish Rana, who was added to the squad on the eve of the match, walked to the middle and sent the very first delivery he faced for a six, to seal Delhi's win.

The loss has affected the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai's chances for a quarterfinal spot.

In the other matches in the group, spinner Lalith Mohan, who had a five-for in the first innings, grabbed a six-wicket haul (6/58) in the second essay as Andhra beat Saurasthra by 150 runs, while Tamil Nadu claimed and innings an 70-run win over Assam.

Bengal thrash Haryana, storm into quarters

Bengal pacer Akash Deep returned with a career-best 10-wicket match haul as Bengal stormed into quarterfinals with a thumping innings and 50-run victory over Haryana in their Group A Ranji Trophy match on Friday.

Resuming the final day on a precarious 177/7 following on, Haryana managed to last only 10 overs and folded for 206 with Akash wrapping up the issue, dismissing Ajit Chahal and Amit Rana en route to a second successive five-wicket haul (5/51).

Akash's 5/61 in the first innings had brought the home team's downfall for a paltry 153 as he returned with his maiden 10-wicket match haul (10/112).

Mukesh Kumar (3/62) and Ishan Porel (2/42) also impressed as the the Bengal pace troika unleashed their fury on a challenging Lahli track.

Bengal posted a massive 419 in their first innings, thanks to Anustup Majumdar's gritty 145.

The victory helped the Manoj Tiwary-led side remain on top of Group A with 32 points from six games having won four and drawn two to sail into the quarters with a match in hand.

They next face Odisha at the Eden Gardens from Tuesday.

"Good win yes but we have a long way to go. There is no place for complacency. There is no place for celebration. We need to work hard and fight together as a team," Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

