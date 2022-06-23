Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was overcome with emotion as he reached his century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh. The 24-year-old was pumped up and emotional as he celebrated his century and was seen in tears as he took his helmet off. He capped off his celebration with a Shikhar Dhawan-style thigh-five. It was his fourth century of the season and his eighth First Class century overall. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter to share a video of the moment Sarfaraz reached his century.

"This has been a superb knock in the all-important summit clash," the BCCI captioned the video.

Sarfaraz Khan's IPL team, Delhi Capitals, also shared the video and wrote "100% Shuddh Emotions".

Sarfaraz began the day on 40 and reached his half-century off 152 deliveries. With Mumbai losing wickets at the other end, he accelerated effectively after reaching his fifty.

He scored his next fifty runs off just 38 deliveries to help Mumbai get past the 300-run mark.

At Lunch on Day 2, Mumbai reached 351/8, with Sarfaraz batting on 119.

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw won the toss and elected to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shaw had put on an opening stand of 87 runs, before the skipper was dismissed for 47.

Jaiswal went on to hit 78 even as wickets fell at the other end. Mumbai finished Day 1 at 248/5.