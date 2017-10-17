Ranji Trophy: Delhi Win By An Innings And 105 Runs, Bengal Wallop Chhattisgarh

Delhi spinners Manan Sharma and Vikas Mishra took an hour to grab the remaining four wickets as the Ishant Sharma-led team beat Railways by an innings and 105 runs in their second Group A league match of the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday. With seven points including a bonus by virtue of innings victory, Delhi are now on top of Group A with 10 points from two games. Starting the final day at 157 for six, Railways were all out for 206 in their second innings as Manan (3/67 in 17 overs) and Mishra (4/37 in 19.5 overs) were the wreckers-in-chief. Railways had scored 110 runs in their first innings after Delhi's healthy total of 447.

Railways could add only 49 runs to their overnight score with the last three wickets falling in a jiffy with only a run added to the board.

Skipper Ishant Sharma cleaned up Avinash Yadav for 14 to make it 165 for 7 for the Railways.

With the defeat looking imminent, Anureet Singh (27, 32 balls) decided to hit out, adding 40 runs with the dogged Nitin Bhille (73, 204 balls).

Anureet hit four boundaries and a six in his short innings.

He was bowled trying to hit Mishra out and on the same score Bhille was out edging one off Manan to Anuj Rawat behind the stumps.

Mishra then capped off a fine comeback with last wicket which meant that he finished with seven wickets in the match. Manan was deservingly the 'Man of the Match' for his century and match-haul of 7 wickets.

Brief Scores: 1) Delhi 1st Innings 447 Railways 110 and 206 in 78.5 overs (Nitin Bhille 73, Vikas Mishra 4/37, Manan Sharma 3/67, Ishant Sharma 1/34) Delhi won by an innings & 105 runs.

Points: Delhi 7; Railways 0.

2) Hyderabad vs UP. Match abandoned without a ball being bowled. Points: Hyderabad 1 UP 1.

Tamil Nadu Settles For 3 Points vs Tripura As Weather Plays Spoilsport

Tamil Nadu had to settle for three points from its drawn Ranji Trophy Group "C" match against Tripura here as rain and bad light played spoilsport on the last two days, including today (Tuesday). Tamil Nadu declared at overnight total of 357 for 4, a lead of 99 runs, in an effort to push for a victory and maximum points. However, only 34 overs of play was possible on the final day and the visitors lost three wickets to finish at 91 for three.

Brief scores: Tripura 258 and 91 for 3 in 34 overs (Smit Patel 35 not out, Rahil Shah 2 for 30) drew Tamil Nadu 357 for 4 declared (M S Washington Sundar 159, B Indrajith 89 not out).

Milestone Man Dinda Gets 10-for, Shami Takes 8 In Bengal Win

Ashok Dinda made it a memorable 100th first-class game for himself with figures of 10 for 47, overshadowing India star Mohammed Shami's match-haul of eight wickets as Bengal walloped Chhattisgarh by an innings and 160 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group D encounter.

Following on, Chhattisgarh started the final day at 229 for 5 but lost the final five wickets for only 30 more runs as they were all out for 259 in their second innings. The match was over in less than 12 overs as Shami and Dinda shared the spoils between them.

Brief Scores: Bengal: 529/7 decl.

Chhattisgarh: 110 & 259 in 81.4 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 115, Ashutosh Singh 71, Mohammed Shami 6/61, Ashok Dinda 3/26).

Bengal won by an innings and 160 runs.

Karnataka Hand Out Innings Defeat To Assam

Karnataka began their 2017 Ranji Trophy campaign with a bang without their big guns like Manish Pandey and K L Rahul, defeating Assam by an innings and 121 runs in the Group A match. With this win, Karnataka are placed second in the points table with seven points, next to Delhi who have 10 from two matches. Sent into bat, Assam were skittled out for 145 in their first innings. In reply, Karnataka declared their first innings at 469 for seven, riding high on centuries by Ravikumar Samarth and Krishnappa Gowtham. Assam did not have answers to the bowling attack of the hosts led by Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal in the first innings and Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and Gowtham in the second. The Assam innings folded for 203, giving Karnataka their first win of their season's opener.

Brief Scores: Assam 145 all out (Gokul Sharma 55, Krishnappa Goutham 4 for 20; Shreyas Gopal 3 for 43, Vinay Kumar 2 for 17)

Karnataka first innings: 469 fr 7 declared (Ravikumar Samarth 123, K Goutham 149, Gopal 50; Arup Das 4 for 113; Swaroopam Purkayastha 3 for 80.

Assam 2nd innings; 203 all out (Abhimanyu Mithun 3 for 47, Vinay Kumar 4 for 31, Goutham 3 for 39, Gopal Sharma 66)

Karnataka won by an innnings and 121 runs.