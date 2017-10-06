Ranji Trophy Day 1: Delhi Restrict Assam, Andhra Pradesh Bowl Out Tamil Nadu

Ishant Sharma led from the front for Delhi on the first day of Ranji Trophy Group A match

Newly-appointed skipper Ishant Sharma was in his elements with the ball as he took three wickets while debutant Kulwant Khejroliya impressed with his pace to restrict Assam to 224 for seven at stumps on the first day of a Ranji Trophy Group A match, on Friday. Ishant led from the front and marshalled his resources well on a benign Kotla track that didn't have much to offer. Ishant looked rusty in his first spell but got back into a good rhythm in his second spell as he got Shib Sankar Roy (11) to edge one to Unmukt Chand in the slip cordon.

Brief Scores:

Assam 224/7 (Gokul Sharma 51, Sarupam Purkayastha 57 batting, Ishant Sharma 3/31) vs Delhi.

- Saurashtra Reach 271/7 Against Haryana -

In Group B, Prerak Mankad (68) and Sheldon Jackson (51) scored half-centuries as Saurashtra reached 271/7 at stumps against Haryana on the opening day. Opting to bat, Saurashtra lost opener Snell Patel (17) early, but the other opening batsman KM Parmar (35) along with India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (35) put on 55 runs together for the second wicket. But both Parmar and Pujara got out before the team reached the 100-run mark.

Brief scores:

Saurashtra 1st innings: 271/7 in 83.4 overs (Prerak Mankad 68, Sheldon Jackson 51; Ashish Hooda 4/59).

- Andhra Pradesh Bowl Out Tamil Nadu For 176 on Day 1 -

In Group C, Andhra Pradesh bowlers restricted a formidable Tamil Nadu to a modest 176 on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Middle-order batsman Baba Aparajith was the top-scorer with a patient knock of 51, while the others capitulated in the face of disciplined bowling from the visitors on what seemed to be a good wicket.

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu 176 all-out (Baba Aparajith 51, K Vignesh 25 not out, Bhargav Bhatt 4/52, Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/39) vs Andhra Pradesh.

- Sudeep Hundred Propels Bengal To 341/3 vs Services -

In group D of the Ranji trophy, Sudeep Chatterjee's century propelled Bengal to 341/3 against Services on Day 1. Vice-captain Sudeep was unbeaten on 114 and added 153 runs for the third wicket with skipper Manoj Tiwary (69) and another 63 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Wriddhiman Saha (32 batting.)

Brief Scores:

Bengal 341/3 (Sudeep Chatterjee 114 batting, Wriddhiman Saha 32 batting) vs Services

(With PTI inputs)