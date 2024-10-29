Pakistan great Ramiz Raja triggered a row after a part of his interview with the team's Test captain Shan Masood surfaced on social media. Despite Pakistan's dramatic series win against England, Ramiz asked Masood some objectionable questions, making fans on social media as well as Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir furious. However, Ramiz has now issued a clarification, saying it wasn't his goal to belittle the Pakistan captain. Ramiz also went on to take a swipe at Pakistan cricket's fans, saying they are only alive on social media.

"Aapne 6 losses in a row kaise achieve kiya?", Ramiz had asked Masood in an interview after the Rawalpindi Test, triggering fans on social media.

Issuing a clarifying statement, Ramiz said that he didn't intend to show Pakistan's victory in a negative light.

"I asked a couple of questions, and my goal wasn't to belittle anyone or cast Pakistan's victory in a negative light. As a commentator, the more Pakistan wins, the more opportunities open up for all of us in the cricketing ecosystem," Raja said. He also took a swipe at social media campaign against him, saying "Pakistan zinda hi social media pe hai (Pakistan lives on social media)."

Ramiz also took a swipe at self-appointed pundits of the game who haven't played any cricket but still continue to give lessons on the internet.

"If I lived my life based on social media narratives, I wouldn't be in this field. There are many uninformed opinions from people who haven't played cricket but act like experts."

"When Bangladesh won 2-0, I didn't ask for anyone to be removed. Why would I question Shan's captaincy after a series win?" Raja further argued.

Ramiz also referred to Shan Masood as his "son", saying it is his duty to point out his mistakes as a batter.