Entire India is celebrating the pious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday. This festival celebrates the bond and love between brothers and sisters. On this joyful occasion, sisters tie vibrant rakhis on their brothers' wrists with the latter showcasing their love by offering meaningful gifts. The day is significant in Hindu culture as brothers vow to protect their sisters, which helps solidify the sibling bond. As the entire country celebrate Rakhi, let's look at some Indian cricketers and their bond with their sisters.

1. Indian pacer Arjun Tendulkar and his sister Sara Tendulkar

2. Former India batterSachin Tendulkar and his sister Savita

3. Star India batter Virat kohli and his sister Bhavna Kohli

4. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and his sister Sakshi Pant

5. India pacer Deepak Chahar with sister Malti Chahar

6. India Test captain Shubman Gill with sister Shahneel Gill

7. India batter Shreyas Iyer with sister Shresta Iyer