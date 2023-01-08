Indian cricketers enjoy a massive fan following in Pakistan. Among the current crop of players, Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular player in India's neighbouring country. Despite the fact that Kohli's bat did plenty of damage when India came across Pakistan last -- in the T20 World Cup 202 -- the respect that the iconic batter has is sky-high. During a show featuring Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf, the anchor's description of Kohli is the perfect example of how every citizen of the country sees the Indian stalwart.

In a show for a Pakistani TV channel, Haris Rauf was tasked to describe a person on the TV screen while being blindfolded. To help the Pakistani cricketer, the anchor tried to describe the person on the screen by giving hints. While narrating who Kohli is, the anchor once said that Kohli "Rakh, rakh ke deta hai (he smashes it hard)".

The description didn't just leave the audience in splits but also Rauf. Here's the video:

The moment he said "Rakh Rakh ke deta hai" pic.twitter.com/shVoRtGZwn — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) January 7, 2023

The anchor later said: "Aapko bhi rakh rakh ke diye hain (He has smashed it hard against you too)." Haris then asked: "Is he a cricketer?". The anchor's answer was in affirmity and the Pakistani pacer quickly guessed it was Virat Kohli.

During the show, Haris was full of praise for Kohli. He also spoke about the twin sixes that Kohli had hit to him in the 19th over of the runc-hase during the T20 World Cup 2022 clash. He said: "Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now, I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six."

As for that specific match, Virat had scored a match-winning knock of 82 runs in 53 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes. India had required 28 runs from the last 8 balls to win the match when Kohli hit two stunning sixes to Harris Rauf, turning the game in his side's favour.

