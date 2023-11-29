The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, announced the extension of the contracts of Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff following the side's runners-up finish in the ODI World Cup 2023. Dravid, who remains one of the most respected personalities in Indian cricket, has often spoken about the sacrifices cricketers' families have to make in the sport. As he penned a contract extension, Dravid once again reiterated the point, thanking his family for their continued support behind the scenes.

"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result," he said in a release issued by the BCCI.



"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he added.

Dravid's 2-year tenure with the Indian team ended with a loss to Australia in the World Cup summit showdown at Ahmedadad on November 19 after an excellent run of 10 successive wins in the premier tournament.

Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in 2021, getting appointed for a two-year term which ended with the ODI World Cup.

Under Dravid, India also finished runners-up in the last World Test Championship, losing to Australia in the final.

Advertisement

With PTI inputs