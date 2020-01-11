 
Rahul Dravid Birthday: BCCI Remembers Special ODI Knock, Wishes Pour In On Social Media

Updated: 11 January 2020 10:14 IST

Social media was flooded with birthday wishes as former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid turned 47 on Saturday.

Rahul Dravid birthday: The former India captain turned 47 on Saturday. © AFP

Rahul Dravid, former India captain, turned 47 on Saturday with wishes pouring in from all parts of the globe for the legendary batsman. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Rahul Dravid's special knock against New Zealand when the stylish right-hander achieved his highest ODI score of 153 in Hyderabad on November 8, 1999. Former teammates like VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and well-known commentator Harsha Bhogle too tweeted along with numerous other fans, wishing the batting maestro on his 47th birthday.

The BCCI revisited Rahul Dravid's most memorable ODI knock where he along with Sachin Tendulkar smashed the New Zealand bowling attack to all parts of Hyderabad as India amassed a mammoth 376 for two.

Dravid was dismissed for 153 -- his highest ODI score and the only 150-plus score in the 50-over format -- while Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 186. The duo put on a 331-run partnership for the second wicket after Sourav Ganguly was run out in the second over.

New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry 202 in 33.1 overs as India registered a massive 174-run win.

Dravid's middle-order partner VVS Laxman posted a picture of the duo to wish his "good friend" while another teammate Harbhajan Singh dubbed him a "legend".

Dravid is regarded as one of India's most successful batsmen, especially in the Test arena.

The right-hander played 164 Tests, scoring 13,288 at an average of 52.31 with 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries to his name. He also took 210 catches in the longest format of the game and is regarded as one of the best slip fielders ever.

Dravid also made 344 appearances for India in ODIs, scoring 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16 with 12 hundreds and 83 fifties. He took 196 catches and affected 14 stumpings. The former India captain also played one T20I.

