Rohit Sharma-led Team India is the favourite for the remaining World Test Championship final spot. Australia have already made their way to the final of the mega event with the win over India in the third Test in Indore. On the other hand, India also eye to enter the finale, but Sri Lanka might pour cold water on their plans. As India take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Sri Lanka face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, here is how the Dimuth Karunaratne-side could damage India's WTC final hopes -

The easiest route for Team India

For the Rohit Sharma-led side, a win in the fourth Test would mean a confirmed WTC final berth. This will take Sri Lanka out of the race even if they win both the Test matches in New Zealand.

A loss or a draw will put Indian in danger

If India happen to lose or draw the final Test match, it will open the gates for Sri Lanka. However, the latter has to win both its matches in New Zealand to make a WTC final entry in this case.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What if Sri Lanka fail to win both Tests?

It is worth noting that if Sri Lanka fail to win any of the two games in New Zealand, India will enter the WTC final, irrespective of the result in their final game.

The Rohit-led didn't have a good start to the opening day of the fourth Test as Australia were solid with help of Usman Khawaja's knock.

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple