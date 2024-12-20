Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden decision to retire from international cricket came as a shock to not only the entire cricket fraternity, but, seemingly, also to his own family. Ashwin's father made an explosive rant about the "humiliation" his son had been facing before his retirement, which Ashwin shut down soon after, calling his father "not media trained". However, Ashwin's father had reportedly even booked tickets for the fourth and fifth Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne and Sydney respectively, and had to cancel after his son's sudden decision to retire.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Ashwin had informed his family about potentially retiring ahead of the series, to which his family had asked him to think it through. Keeping this in mind, Ashwin's father had reportedly booked tickets for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the final Test in Sydney.

Alas, he had to cancel the tickets in the aftermath of Ashwin's decision to retire, who informed his family only the night before announcing his retirement. This further emphasised that even his own family had not been expecting such a move.

As it turns out, Ashwin did not even travel with the team to Melbourne, instead came back to India on the very day he announced his retirement.

Following retirement, Ashwin's father explosively told CNN News 18 that his son had been suffering "humiliation" for a long time.

"The sudden change - retirement - gave us really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting it because humiliation was going on. How long can he tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own," remarked Ashwin's father.

Ashwin was swift to shut down any controversy arising from his father's statements, and took to social media to address the situation.

"My dad isn't media trained. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of "dad statements". Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone," Ashwin posted on X.